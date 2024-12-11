The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $85.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

NYSE:VAC opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,776,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,465 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 36.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

