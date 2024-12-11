The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $128.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.56.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 523,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 521,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

