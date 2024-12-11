The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.