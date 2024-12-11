Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

