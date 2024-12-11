Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Trading Down 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

