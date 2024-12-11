TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $132.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.43.

Several analysts recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TKO opened at $141.00 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

