Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.66. 38,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 40,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

