Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Buyback 4,000,000 Shares

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. Toro has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

