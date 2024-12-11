Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.96.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$61.68 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$69.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.76. The firm has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.26). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total value of C$4,380,274.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $769,479. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

