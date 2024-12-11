Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.14.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $284.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, December 20th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

