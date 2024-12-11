Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 877 call options.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In related news, EVP Andrew D. Vogel acquired 7,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,727.04. The trade was a 25.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,618.75. This represents a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGS

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.53%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.