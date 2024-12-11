Traders Purchase Large Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 18,674 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 12,099 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

