Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $290.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

