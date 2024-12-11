Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 53.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 297,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

