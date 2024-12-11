TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $230.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

