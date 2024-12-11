Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Critical Analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.25, indicating that its stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and TrueCar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million 1,793.74 -$21.89 million N/A N/A TrueCar $158.71 million 2.35 -$49.77 million ($0.29) -14.76

Analyst Recommendations

Trump Media & Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trump Media & Technology Group and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 TrueCar 0 1 3 0 2.75

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -103.05% -75.54% TrueCar -15.88% -14.33% -11.26%

Summary

TrueCar beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

