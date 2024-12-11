Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $7,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

