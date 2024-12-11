U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Compass Point

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

