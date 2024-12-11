UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $90.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

