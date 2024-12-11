UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.