UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 50,535 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,535 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 160.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

CDE opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

