UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 203.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,907.98. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

