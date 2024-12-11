UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,067 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GNW opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

