UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

