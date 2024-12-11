UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.72.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$9.67 and a 52-week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

