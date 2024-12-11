UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZTS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.12. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,779,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,488,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,813,000 after purchasing an additional 185,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,896,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

