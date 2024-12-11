uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. uniQure traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 61370594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $745.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

