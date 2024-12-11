uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405,649 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of uniQure worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

