Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

