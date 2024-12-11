United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 83,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.