United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Stock Down 13.9 %

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

UAMY stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.