United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 330.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 327,983 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $21,119,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

USLM stock opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. The trade was a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

