UP Fintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 129,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 245% compared to the average daily volume of 37,423 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TIGR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UP Fintech Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.