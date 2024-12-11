UP Fintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 129,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 245% compared to the average daily volume of 37,423 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 100.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

