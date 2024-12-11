VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

