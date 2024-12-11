Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

