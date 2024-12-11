Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average of $516.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $559.96. The firm has a market cap of $502.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.