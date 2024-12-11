Ventum Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.95. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64.
About Jaguar Mining
