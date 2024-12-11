Ventum Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.95. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64.

About Jaguar Mining

Featured Stories

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

