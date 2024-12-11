Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.01 ($29.48) and last traded at €28.03 ($29.51). Approximately 1,566,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.33 ($29.82).

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.10.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.