Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

