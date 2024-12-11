Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of AxoGen worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AxoGen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

