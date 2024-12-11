Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 196.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 115,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,096,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,551.92. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.