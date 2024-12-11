Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,568 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at about $7,788,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,478,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CON opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.