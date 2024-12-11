Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

