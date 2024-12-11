Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

RBC stock opened at $332.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $240.36 and a fifty-two week high of $346.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,727.88. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,127 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,017. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

