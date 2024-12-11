Verition Fund Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

