Verition Fund Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

