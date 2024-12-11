Verition Fund Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,715.26. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

