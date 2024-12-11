Verition Fund Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

