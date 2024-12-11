Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5,024,500.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 309.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

