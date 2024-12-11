Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $631,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of PROS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

